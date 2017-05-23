FUSE

Recap

The Best Workouts (So Far) from Seasons 1 & 2 of 'Fluffy's Food Adventures'

After consuming ALL of the carbs, Fluffy and his crew truly paid for their food sins

After recapping all the most mouthwatering food and craziest scenes from Fluffy's Food Adventures so far, we can't forget about the intense, over-the-top workouts the cast endured. 

In hopes of burning off Season 1's burgers, BBQ and tacos, the Fluffy team shook their booties at pole dancing class, suffered through boot camp conditioning, and even played basketball against youth.

Fluffy quite literally hit the ground running in Season 2, tackling a muddy obstacle course in the first episode. The rest of the season featured wrestling, boxing and some good old-fashioned gym cardio. Plus, Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera showed up to whip the fellas into shape on the gridiron.

Check out the show's most memorable workout highlights, and don't miss the Season 3 premiere of Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesday, July 11 at 10/9c!

