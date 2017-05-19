FUSE

Recap

The Craziest Moments (So Far) from 'Fluffy's Food Adventures'

Seasons 1 and 2 served up plenty of wild moments, including getting spanked by Las Vegas "nurses" and pissing off Machete

After two successfully wild, coast to coast food tours, Gabe and his team of hungry friends are returning to Fuse this July for even more food-filled craziness. In case you need a refresher on the first two seasons' standout moments, we've got you covered!

Remember when the crew endured unexpected spanking at The Heart Attack Grill? Or when Gabe felt a "hot load down his back" at the gun range? Or perhaps you recall Martin's hand injury in San Diego. Yup, Season 1 wasn't short on surprises.

The guys managed to keep the shenanigans coming in Season 2, which premiered with an intense mud obstacle course in Honolulu and ended with an exciting day at the Daytona 500. Along the way, they also kind of, sort of pissed off film legend Danny Trejo.

Check out all the craziest moments from the first two seasons of Fluffy's Food Adventures, and don't miss the Season 3 premiere on Tuesday, July 11 at 10/9c on Fuse!

