The Craziest Moments (So Far) from 'Fluffy's Food Adventures'

After two successfully wild, coast to coast food tours, Gabe and his team of hungry friends are returning to Fuse this July for even more food-filled craziness. In case you need a refresher on the first two seasons' standout moments, we've got you covered!

Remember when the crew endured unexpected spanking at The Heart Attack Grill? Or when Gabe felt a "hot load down his back" at the gun range? Or perhaps you recall Martin's hand injury in San Diego. Yup, Season 1 wasn't short on surprises.