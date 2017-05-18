FUSE

Podcast

'K-Stop' Podcast: PSY, Twice, VIXX, and Are AOA ChoA's 'Controversies' Even Controversial?

Fuse's K-pop podcast discusses the music, charts, topics and everything else that matters to fans. Listen here or on iTunes, and join the #KStop discussion

Welcome to K-Stop, Fuse's K-pop podcast and the No. 1 destination for fun, insightful commentary on the biggest K-pop news, music, issues, and beyond.

Every Wednesday, we'll deliver you a fresh episode where hosts Jeff Benjamin and Tina Xu not only dish on the latest in the scene, but also respond to the topics that are important to you and the K-pop community at large. Check out all the music and artists we talk about in our Episode 64 YouTube playlist and read on for more on this week's topics:

This week, K-Stop chats about... 

-The return of PSY with his eighth album that features the viral singles "I Luv It" and "New Face"
-Twice's latest, quirky comeback with "Signal"
-VIXX's stylish return with the slinky "Shangri-La"

Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we discuss ChoA of AOA, who is wrapped up in a few "controversies" regarding a hiatus and dating rumors and K-Stop wonders how controversial they are...if at all. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.

Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Jeff and Tina on Twitter, or join the conversation using the #KStop hashtag!

Listen to last week's episode featuring discussion on DAY6, Lovelyz and more:

