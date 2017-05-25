'K-Stop' Podcast: Seventen, iKON, Dean, Syd, and BTS Wins at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Welcome to K-Stop, Fuse's K-pop podcast and the No. 1 destination for fun, insightful commentary on the biggest K-pop news, music, issues, and beyond. Listen and Subscribe to K-Stop on iTunes!

Every Wednesday, we'll deliver you a fresh episode where hosts Jeff Benjamin and Tina Xu not only dish on the latest in the scene, but also respond to the topics that are important to you and the K-pop community at large. Check out all the music and artists we talk about in our Episode 65 YouTube playlist and read on for more on this week's topics:

This week, K-Stop chats about... -Seventeen's new electronic-inspired comeback with "Don't Wanna Cry" off their AI1 EP

-iKON's long-awaited comeback with the singles "Bling Bling" and "B-Day"

-Dean's new collaboration "Love" featuring Syd of The Internet and Odd Future fame Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we discuss CTS winning at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, what this means for K-pop and the larger steps it represents for the music scene in general. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.