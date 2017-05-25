FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Podcast

'K-Stop' Podcast: Seventen, iKON, Dean, Syd, and BTS Wins at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Fuse's K-pop podcast discusses the music, charts, topics and everything else that matters to fans. Listen here or on iTunes, and join the #KStop discussion

Welcome to K-Stop, Fuse's K-pop podcast and the No. 1 destination for fun, insightful commentary on the biggest K-pop news, music, issues, and beyond.

Listen and Subscribe to K-Stop on iTunes!

Every Wednesday, we'll deliver you a fresh episode where hosts Jeff Benjamin and Tina Xu not only dish on the latest in the scene, but also respond to the topics that are important to you and the K-pop community at large. Check out all the music and artists we talk about in our Episode 65 YouTube playlist and read on for more on this week's topics:

This week, K-Stop chats about... 

-Seventeen's new electronic-inspired comeback with "Don't Wanna Cry" off their AI1 EP
-iKON's long-awaited comeback with the singles "Bling Bling" and "B-Day"
-Dean's new collaboration "Love" featuring Syd of The Internet and Odd Future fame

Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we discuss CTS winning at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, what this means for K-pop and the larger steps it represents for the music scene in general. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.

Listen now and be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes. Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Jeff and Tina on Twitter, or join the conversation using the #KStop hashtag!

Find Jeff on Twitter at @Jeff__Benjamin!
Find Tina on Twitter at  @hey_tinaaa!

Listen to last week's episode featuring discussion on Twice, VIXX, PSY, ChoA and more:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Podcast

'K-Stop' – Ep 65: Seventen, iKON, Dean, Syd, BTS Wins at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards

Fuse Original

Can Deryck Whibley Guess If These Warped Tour Bands Joined in 2005 or 2017?

Interview

Mac Quayle Talks Composing 'American Horror Story' & 'Mr. Robot'

Pups

Brighten Your Day by Watching Pete Wentz & Patrick Stump Play With Puppies

First Look

Preview Netflix's Super-Hyped 'Castlevania'

Live Performance

Paramore Bring 'Told You So' to 'Late Late Show'

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 21: Axl Rose perfoms on stage during the Guns N' Roses 'Not In This Lifetime' Tour at Domain StaNews

Guns N' Roses Add a Month of U.S. Tour Dates

Interview

Social Media Star Sammy Wilk Talks New Music & Clothing Line

Load More