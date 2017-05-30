'The Flash' Star Keiynan Lonsdale On What's Next For Wally West, Teases New Music

The season finale of CW's The Flash ended with an epic, emotional scene, leaving the DC fandom anxiously waiting for Season 4 and eager to find out the fate of the "Fastest Man Alive."

*Spoiler Alert* Can Barry Allen (played by Grant Gustin) stabilize the Speed Force and return to the team and Iris West? Barry makes sure, with his last few minutes on Earth, that he passes the torch down to Wally West. But can Wally overcome his struggle and become the superhero Central City will desperately need? Fuse chatted with Wally West himself Australian actor Keiynan Lonsdale about what's to come for the young speedster next season.

"There's been such progression for Wally since the beginning. I think where we are seeing him now is like dealing with such disappointment. I think in himself he's been trying to become a great superhero and he's dealing with those struggles of...things don't always go the way you plan them to. So I think now, what's next is him having to deal with that and grow from it and hopefully learn from it and become a better hero."