Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou and Director Guy Ritchie Discuss 'King Arthur'
“I think every Englishman has a bit of King Arthur in his heart," says Charlie Hunnam.
Inspired by John Boorman's 1981 Excalibur, Guy Ritchie delivers the dark story of King Arthur (played by Charlie Hunnam) and the acknowledgment of his true legacy as a leader.
In the interview above, Sherlock Holmes director Guy Ritchie and stars Hunnam and Djimon Hounsou share their connections to King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and how the film reshapes the classic Arthurian tale.
"Times have changed and the way we tell stories have changed also visual effects have changed, so it allows itself to be fantasy. So I think it's just the stars aligned to allow not just a fresh take, but a take that allows the narrative to live more," Ritchie explains.
King Arthur: Legend of the Sword hits theaters Friday, May 12. Watch the official trailer below:
