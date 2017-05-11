FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Interview

Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou and Director Guy Ritchie Discuss 'King Arthur'

The two actors and director chat with Fuse on being early fans of the Arthurian legend and how Ritchie's version gives it a modern spin

“I think every Englishman has a bit of King Arthur in his heart," says Charlie Hunnam. 

Inspired by John Boorman's 1981 Excalibur, Guy Ritchie delivers the dark story of King Arthur (played by Charlie Hunnam) and the acknowledgment of his true legacy as a leader.

In the interview above, Sherlock Holmes director Guy Ritchie and stars Hunnam and Djimon Hounsou share their connections to King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and how the film reshapes the classic Arthurian tale. 

"Times have changed and the way we tell stories have changed also visual effects have changed, so it allows itself to be fantasy. So I think it's just the stars aligned to allow not just a fresh take, but a take that allows the narrative to live more," Ritchie explains.

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword hits theaters Friday, May 12. Watch the official trailer below:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

CARSON, CA - MAY 13: Katy Perry attends 102.7 KIIS FM's 2017 Wango Tango at StubHub Center on May 13, 2017 in Carson, CalifoNews

Katy Perry Is Officially Your New 'American Idol' Judge

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 27: Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy performs at Bellahouston Park on August 27, 2016 in Glasgow, ScNews

Fall Out Boy Start 'Young and Menace' Video Contest for Teen Filmmakers

DVD coverBattle of the TV Musicals

'The Little Mermaid' Live TV Musical Coming to ABC

Werk It

See Brendon Urie Work Those 'Kinky Boots' In This Teaser

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE - "Jimmy Kimmel Live" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EST and features a diverse lineup of guests that iNews

Jimmy Kimmel Hosting the Oscars Again in 2018

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MAY 15: Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters performs at the 4th Annual Acoustic-4-A-Cure concert Benefiting the PLive Performance

Foo Fighters Debut New Song 'The Sky Is a Neighborhood' Live

New Trailer

Watch the Michael Jackson Biopic 'Searching for Neverland' Trailer

MIAMI, FL - MAY 13: Desiigner and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (R) attend Paramount Pictures' World Premiere of 'Baywatch' on MMay 2017

Photo of the Day: Desiigner & The Rock Are ‘Baywatch’ Bros

Load More