Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou and Director Guy Ritchie Discuss 'King Arthur'

“I think every Englishman has a bit of King Arthur in his heart," says Charlie Hunnam.

Inspired by John Boorman's 1981 Excalibur, Guy Ritchie delivers the dark story of King Arthur (played by Charlie Hunnam) and the acknowledgment of his true legacy as a leader.

In the interview above, Sherlock Holmes director Guy Ritchie and stars Hunnam and Djimon Hounsou share their connections to King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and how the film reshapes the classic Arthurian tale.