'Now Boarding' Top Tricks: Watch Chris Chann & Friends' Best Moves

In our new docu-series Now Boarding , world famous skateboarders and social media stars Chris Chann, Jason Park and Micky Papa are skating their way across Europe. You can take the skaters out of Cali, but you can't take the skater out of these guys. To these skateboarders, the classic landscape of cities like Paris is just a breathtaking skate park for new tricks.

Above, watch a supercut of all the guys' riskiest, most-impressive skate tricks from this season of Now Boarding, and prepare to pick your jaw up off the floor.

Below, watch the Now Boarding guys learn some essential (and hilarious) foreign phrases from locals as they travel across Europe: