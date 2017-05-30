FUSE

'Now Boarding' Top Tricks: Watch Chris Chann & Friends' Best Moves

Check out all the jaw-dropping, death-defying skateboarding tricks by Chris Chann, Jason Park and Micky Papa from this season of our new docu-series 'Now Boarding'

In our new docu-series Now Boarding, world famous skateboarders and social media stars Chris Chann, Jason Park and Micky Papa are skating their way across Europe. You can take the skaters out of Cali, but you can't take the skater out of these guys. To these skateboarders, the classic landscape of cities like Paris is just a breathtaking skate park for new tricks.

Above, watch a supercut of all the guys' riskiest, most-impressive skate tricks from this season of Now Boarding, and prepare to pick your jaw up off the floor. Catch all these moves and more in new episodes of Now Boarding every Monday at 8P/7c. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Below, watch the Now Boarding guys learn some essential (and hilarious) foreign phrases from locals as they travel across Europe:

