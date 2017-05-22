Meet the Cast of Chris Chann's 'Now Boarding' Series: Micky Papa, Jason Park & More

What happens when five friends from the world of skateboarding join forces to skate, eat and flirt their way across Europe? Find out in our new docu-series Now Boarding, premiering tonight at 8P/7c.

Watch above to get a sneak peek of what's to come this season on Now Boarding and meet the cast: Skater and YouTube sensation Chris Chann, his brother and cinematographer Ryan Chann, pro skaters Jason Park and Micky Papa, and their boy Mike Mackie aka "Stacks."

Below, see more from Now Boarding and what's to come this season, and don't forget to watch new episodes Mondays at 8P/7c. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.