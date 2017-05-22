FUSE

The 'Now Boarding' Guys Learn Foreign Phrases From the Locals

Watch skateboarding stars Chris Chann, Micky Papa and Jason Park level-up their game by learning some local lingo in France, Germany, Slovenia and more.

Traveling across Europe in our new docu-series Now Boarding, skating and social stars Chris Chann, Micky Papa and Jason Park are bound to pick up some useful (and not so useful) foreign phrases. Watch above as the guys learn how to eat, say thanks and, of course, flirt, depending on where they are in the world.

"Everywhere we go all I learn to say is 'hello'...'you are beautiful' and then I learn dirty stuff the locals teach me that they think is hilarious," Jason Park says. Watch new episodes of Now Boarding Mondays at 8P/7c to see how far these phrases get the guys across Europe. Find Fuse with our channel finder.

Below, meet the full cast of Now Boarding and get some sneak peeks at what's to come this season in the new series:

