'Now Boarding' Worst Wipeouts: Chris Chann & Friends' Most Painful Plunges
Check out pro skaters Chris Chann, Jason Park and Micky Papa's most cringe-worthy fails and falls from this season of our new docu-series 'Now Boarding'
June 6, 2017
In our new docu-series Now Boarding, world famous skaters and social media stars Chris Chann, Jason Park and Micky Papa are skating their way across Europe. We've shown you the guys' top tricks, but let's be real–they're not going to stick the landing every time. Above, watch a supercut of the guys' funniest (and most cringe-inducing) fails and falls from this season.
Whether they land the moves or not, watch all these tricks and more in new episodes of Now Boarding every Monday at 8P/7c. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.
After watching the worst wipeouts, get some satisfaction below by watching the Now Boarding guys' top tricks:
