Rag'n'Bone Man Talks Hip-Hop's Impact on His Signature Sound

Less than two weeks after the release of his debut album Human, Rag'n'Bone Man won big at the 2017 BRIT Awards, snagging both British Breakthrough Act and Choice Award. The rising English singer-songwriter recently sat down with Fuse to discuss everything from his bluesy vibe to once wanting to become a rapper.

Describing "the Rag'n'Bone sound," he credits both childhood influences and his later discovery of hip-hop. "It's a mix of all the stuff that I love, all the music that my parents brought me up on. My mom was big into jazz and blues voice—Ella Fitzgerald, Bessie Smith...Later on, I got more into hip-hop, and it's kind of a mashup of all of that stuff."