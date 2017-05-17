Rag'n'Bone Man Talks Hip-Hop's Impact on His Signature Sound
Less than two weeks after the release of his debut album Human, Rag'n'Bone Man won big at the 2017 BRIT Awards, snagging both British Breakthrough Act and Choice Award. The rising English singer-songwriter recently sat down with Fuse to discuss everything from his bluesy vibe to once wanting to become a rapper.
Describing "the Rag'n'Bone sound," he credits both childhood influences and his later discovery of hip-hop. "It's a mix of all the stuff that I love, all the music that my parents brought me up on. My mom was big into jazz and blues voice—Ella Fitzgerald, Bessie Smith...Later on, I got more into hip-hop, and it's kind of a mashup of all of that stuff."
The 32-year-old also recalled his teenage aspirations of being a rapper, a sentiment that's still reflected through his current work.
"I've always kind of rapped, and I still do now," he tells Fuse. "But then I think it was because I was around a lot of my peers who were just better than me as a rapper, and it took me to kind of sing a couple of times onstage, and people went, 'That's way better than what you were doing before.'"
