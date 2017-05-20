'Right Footed' Extra: Watch Jessica Cox Put in Contacts With Her Feet

Jessica Cox was born without arms but hasn't relied on prosthetics since she was a teenager. In a web-exclusive scene from Right Footed, our latest We The Dreamers documentary, Jessica heads to her eye doctor for an exam and new contact lenses.

Jessica's doctor reveals that when patients are frustrated by not being able to put in contacts at first, he uses photos of Jessica using her feet to put them in to inspire them. "If Jessica can do it, you can do it," he tells them.