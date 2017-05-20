'Right Footed' Extra: Jessica Cox Shops For Wedding Shoes

Jessica Cox was born without arms but hasn't relied on prosthetics since she was a teenager. In a web-exclusive scene from Right Footed, our latest We The Dreamers documentary, watch as Jessica goes wedding shoe shopping with her mom and a friend.

Whether she's trying on various styles of heels and wedges or swiping her credit card and signing the screen, Jessica manages to go about her typical errands using only feet.

You saw Right Footed star Jessica Cox and her husband Patrick Chamberlain get married in the documentary. Below, watch the couple tell Fuse about how they met, working as partners and how he learned not to stifle her independence: