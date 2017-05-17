'Right Footed' Star Jessica Cox & Husband Patrick Talk Marriage & Partnership

Jessica Cox is the star of Right Footed, Fuse's next documentary in our We The Dreamers doc series. Born without arms, Jessica overcame many challenges early in life. Deciding never to let her disability hold her back, Cox went on to become the first armless licensed airplane pilot, get her black belt in taekwondo and more. It was at her taekwondo classes that she met Patrick Chamberlain, her future husband.

Jessica's husband is featured heavily in the Right Footed doc. Above, the couple reveals how they first met and how a passing attraction turned into more. Plus, Jessica and Patrick discuss how they work as partners, supporting each other in different ways, and how Patrick has learned not to stifle his wife's independence.