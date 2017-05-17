FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Interview

'Right Footed' Star Jessica Cox & Husband Patrick Talk Marriage & Partnership

"When we started dating...I had the question of when to help and when not to help," says Cox's husband about learning how to support his armless wife without stifling her independence. Don't miss the 'Right Footed' premiere Saturday, May 20 at 8P/7c.

Jessica Cox is the star of Right FootedFuse's next documentary in our We The Dreamers doc series. Born without arms, Jessica overcame many challenges early in life. Deciding never to let her disability hold her back, Cox went on to become the first armless licensed airplane pilot, get her black belt in taekwondo and more. It was at her taekwondo classes that she met Patrick Chamberlain, her future husband.

Jessica's husband is featured heavily in the Right Footed doc. Above, the couple reveals how they first met and how a passing attraction turned into more. Plus, Jessica and Patrick discuss how they work as partners, supporting each other in different ways, and how Patrick has learned not to stifle his wife's independence.

Watch the interview above, which includes the cute couple working together to solve a cooperative, puzzle game. Don't miss Jessica, and Patrick, in Right Footed, premiering this Saturday, May 20, at 8P/7c on Fuse. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Top of the K-Pops

Twice Go Intergalactic With 'Signal' Single

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Host James Corden speaks onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February News

James Corden Hosting the GRAMMYs Again in 2018

Interview

Rag'n'Bone Man Talks Hip-Hop's Impact on His Signature Sound

Nick Carter and Aaron Carter (Photo by John Sciulli/WireImage for YMI JEANSWEAR INTERNATIONAL)R.I.P.

Aaron & Nick Carter React to Dad Bob Carter's Tragic Death

GTFO

Man Sues Text-Messaging Date for $17 for Ruining 'Guardians 2'

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 09: Singers Katy Perry (L) and Miley Cyrus arrive at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY GalNews

Miley Cyrus Says Katy Perry's 'I Kissed a Girl' Is About Her

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 09: Kesha attends Billboard Women In Music 2016 on December 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by MonNews

Kesha Pens Gripping Essay on Eating Disorder & Bullying Struggles

INDIO, CA - APRIL 23: Kendrick Lamar performs on the Coachella Stage during day 3 (Weekend 2) of the Coachella Valley Music K.Dot 2020

High Schooler's Kendrick Lamar Portrait to Be Displayed in U.S. Capitol

Load More