Social Media Star Sammy Wilk Talks New Music & Clothing Line

"I'm just trying to make people happy. There's so much negativity nowadays," says singer, social media influencer and clothing designer, Sammy Wilk. At just 21 years old, Wilk, née Sam Wilkinson, is taking on whatever creative passion strikes him in the moment. "I kind of just go with the flow. I'm just going to drop music...drop clothes...I want to build my YouTube up. I'm just making content...and I'm having fun."

Sammy, who's been releasing music non-stop since 2014, tells Fuse his "rough plan" is to release a new single every month and possibly an EP in the near future. Above, watch the reggae-inspired singer and rapper tell us more about his musical influences and why he loves collaborating.