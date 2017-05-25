FUSE

Interview

Social Media Star Sammy Wilk Talks New Music & Clothing Line

The influential musician and Instagram star updates his millions of fans on plans for new singles and explains why he started his clothing line The Wilk Collection

"I'm just trying to make people happy. There's so much negativity nowadays," says singer, social media influencer and clothing designer, Sammy Wilk. At just 21 years old, Wilk, née Sam Wilkinson, is taking on whatever creative passion strikes him in the moment. "I kind of just go with the flow. I'm just going to drop music...drop clothes...I want to build my YouTube up. I'm just making content...and I'm having fun."

Sammy, who's been releasing music non-stop since 2014, tells Fuse his "rough plan" is to release a new single every month and possibly an EP in the near future. Above, watch the reggae-inspired singer and rapper tell us more about his musical influences and why he loves collaborating.

As if dropping music and racking up over three million followers across his Instagram and Twitter wasn't enough, the ambitious star also recently launched The Wilk Collection, his own line of hoodies, hats and more that are already selling out. Find out why he decided to design his own clothes above.

Below, check out fellow social media stars (and skateboarders) Chris Chann, Jason Park and Micky Papa in our new docu-series Now Boarding, where the guys skateboard across Europe:

User Comments

