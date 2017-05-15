FUSE

The Collective Impact of 'Show Me Democracy'

Former policy interns and director Dan Parris take action and spread their voices across colleges and local organizations

Current and former interns of the Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis continue to exercise their power and voices through screenings of Show Me Democracy and panels. From colleges to local organizations and schools, director Dan Parris and the active advocacy team are challenging audiences through the power of story. 

"The goal is to build bridges and start conversations that will lead to collective impact," says director Dan Parris. 

Below, watch Brittany—a former St. Louis education policy intern—strategically plan a protest on one of busiest and dangerous highways in Missouri, Interstate 70.

Watch the Show Me Democracy documentary in full on the Fuse app here:

