Web Exclusive
The Collective Impact of 'Show Me Democracy'
Former policy interns and director Dan Parris take action and spread their voices across colleges and local organizations
May 15, 2017
Current and former interns of the Scholarship Foundation of St. Louis continue to exercise their power and voices through screenings of Show Me Democracy and panels. From colleges to local organizations and schools, director Dan Parris and the active advocacy team are challenging audiences through the power of story.
"The goal is to build bridges and start conversations that will lead to collective impact," says director Dan Parris.
