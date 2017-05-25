TBT 2012: Lana Del Rey Anticipates Release of Debut LP 'Born to Die'

As you eagerly await Lana Del Rey's upcoming album Lust for Life, celebrate #TBT with this 2012 clip of the then 26-year-old discussing her debut studio LP, Born to Die.

"I love my producer, and I love the sound of the record. Even though there's been a lot of buzz, the record lives up to it. It's gorgeous," she tells Fuse. "It has a good mix of really heavy beats, and I've been working with The Philadelphia Orchestra. There's beautiful, lush string sections."