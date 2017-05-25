FUSE

Fuse Original

#TBT 2012: Lana Del Rey Anticipates Release of Debut LP 'Born to Die'

The rising singer-songwriter assures fans that her major label debut lives up to the hype

As you eagerly await Lana Del Rey's upcoming album Lust for Life, celebrate #TBT with this 2012 clip of the then 26-year-old discussing her debut studio LP, Born to Die.

"I love my producer, and I love the sound of the record. Even though there's been a lot of buzz, the record lives up to it. It's gorgeous," she tells Fuse. "It has a good mix of really heavy beats, and I've been working with The Philadelphia Orchestra. There's beautiful, lush string sections."

The singer-songwriter also commented on the viral success of "Video Games" before admitting that she actually dislikes performing live due to stage fright.

"I don't love live television," she says. "The only tip that I have is just pray. Just hope that things work out!"

Keep the throwback feels going with Fuse News' backstage coverage of Del Rey's 2013 Brit Awards win:

