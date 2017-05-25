Watch Deryck Whibley Guess If These Warped Tour Bands Joined in 2005 or 2017

With Warped Tour kicking off in a few weeks, it seemed only right to put the Sum 41 frontman's lineup knowledge to the test when he stopped by Fuse. And given the pop-rock veterans are no strangers to the Warped roster and have played in the past since 2001, we figured Deryck Whibley would make the perfect contestant alongside judge and Warped Tour founder, Kevin Lyman.

Play along with Whibley as he guesses if bands like GWAR, Dropkick Murphys, Motion City Soundtrack and more joined in 2005 or this year. The game gets a little tricky for the lead vocalist when we drop in Simple Plan and Silverstein, so choose wisely.

