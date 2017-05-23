FUSE

Fuse Original

Countdown: 7 Vacations Where You Can Relive Your Childhood

And you don't have to feel like a grown-up

With summer approaching and the nerve-wracking decision of where to go this summer, Fuse's latest Top 7 is here to help break away from the norm and relive your childhood.

Thinking about going to Disney, but feeling a little too old? Well, news flash it's not just for kids anymore. Go spend time with your favorite characters. Want to escape reality? Try an adult sleep away camp (yes, they exist). 

Find out which vacation gives you that nostalgic childhood feeling in the video above. Then, watch several standouts from last year's Firefly Music Festival discuss what makes the ultimate summer single:

