Aaron Carter Remembers Michael Jackson Jumping Into an Alligator Pit

When pop singer Aaron Carter stopped by Fuse earlier this year he shared his personal memories of Michael Jackson, who was more than just an idol to him, but also a friend. "I actually opened for Michael Jackson in Madison Square Garden," Carter remembers referring to MJ's 2-day 30th Anniversary Celebration concert special in 2001.

This Sunday, June 25, marks the eight year anniversary of pop icon Michael Jackson 's tragic passing.

Carter reveals he used to live next door to Jackson's famous Neverland Ranch and even got a personal tour from MJ–and the shock of a lifetime. While walking the property Michael surprised Aaron when he "hopped into the alligator pit and started swinging on the alligator's tail...like it was his friend or something, and he was just laughing and giggling."

Reflecting on their times together, Carter fondly remembers Michael Jackson as someone who "always wanted to just have fun."

