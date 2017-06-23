FUSE

We Miss You MJ

Aaron Carter Remembers Michael Jackson Jumping Into an Alligator Pit

The pop singer shares fond memories of his friendship with the King of Pop as Fuse celebrates Michael Jackson's legacy with in honor of the anniversary of his untimely passing this Sunday, June 25

This Sunday, June 25, marks the eight year anniversary of pop icon Michael Jackson's tragic passing. Celebrate the King of Pop's everlasting legacy on pop culture and music this Sun. @ 9AM with Fuse's two-hour #WeMissYouMJ video tribute.

When pop singer Aaron Carter stopped by Fuse earlier this year he shared his personal memories of Michael Jackson, who was more than just an idol to him, but also a friend. "I actually opened for Michael Jackson in Madison Square Garden," Carter remembers referring to MJ's 2-day 30th Anniversary Celebration concert special in 2001.

Carter reveals he used to live next door to Jackson's famous Neverland Ranch and even got a personal tour from MJ–and the shock of a lifetime. While walking the property Michael surprised Aaron when he "hopped into the alligator pit and started swinging on the alligator's tail...like it was his friend or something, and he was just laughing and giggling."

Reflecting on their times together, Carter fondly remembers Michael Jackson as someone who "always wanted to just have fun."

Below, keep the MJ nostalgia going and watch artists like T-PainMichelle WilliamsOmarion and more reveal their favorite memories of the King of Pop:

