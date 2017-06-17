FUSE

Firefly 2017

Watch Davey Havok Reflect on AFI's 'Blood Album,' 26 Years in Music While Doing Arts & Crafts

The alt-rock singer shares how not only his band but also the music industry at large has changed backstage at Firefly Music Festival

AFI has been in the industry for 26 years with 2017 marking a landmark year as they released their 10th studio album and play a slew of major festival dates. Fuse caught up with lead singer Davey Havok at Firefly Music Festival to not only talk about AFI's legacy, but also do some arts and crafts to keep with the theme of the fest's Woodlands location.

Watch above as Havok colors and explains the significance of January's self-titled album (also known as The Blood Album) and reflects on how the music industry and their band has changed through the years.

Stay tuned for on-the-ground updates from Fuse at Firefly 2017 all weekend. Below, watch fellow Firefly performer Fletcher explain her new sound while creating friendship bracelets:

