'Besterday' Podcast: Avril Lavigne's 'Let Go' Turns 15, Hailing the Pop-Punk Queen

Hey home skillets! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved. This week, we are reunited with freelance writer and former Besterday co-host Emilee Lindner! We're celebrating the glory of Avril Lavigne's debut album Let Go, which turns 15 and helped women of the new music generation own the forefront in pop-punk. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates. Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about: —Our favorite deep cuts from Let Go

—Emilee's special pre-teen connection with Avril's angsty lyricism

—Bianca's appreciation for the middle school pop-punk era

—The endless reboot announcements including: Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels, Animanics and The Jetsons movie

—Alanis Morissette transforming her seminal Jagged Little Pill album into a musical And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Listen above now, and be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes.

To keep the Besterday spirit alive throughout your week, stream/subscribe to this playlist of our favorite throwback songs below (we'll continue to add with each episode):