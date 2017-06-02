FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Podcast

'Besterday' Podcast: Avril Lavigne's 'Let Go' Turns 15, Hailing the Pop-Punk Queen

Bianca Gracie & special guest, freelance writer Emilee Lindner, look back at the feminist strides taken in Lavigne's debut album

Hey home skillets! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved.

This week, we are reunited with freelance writer and former Besterday co-host Emilee Lindner! We're celebrating the glory of Avril Lavigne's debut album Let Go, which turns 15 and helped women of the new music generation own the forefront in pop-punk. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates.  

Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about:

—Our favorite deep cuts from Let Go
—Emilee's special pre-teen connection with Avril's angsty lyricism
—Bianca's appreciation for the middle school pop-punk era 
—The endless reboot announcements including: Elizabeth Banks' Charlie's Angels, Animanics and The Jetsons movie
Alanis Morissette transforming her seminal Jagged Little Pill album into a musical

And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Listen above now, and be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes. Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Bianca on Twitter or join the conversation using the #Besterday hashtag!

Find Bianca on Twitter at @BiancaEnRogue    
Find Emilee on Twitter at @EmileeLindner     

To keep the Besterday spirit alive throughout your week, stream/subscribe to this playlist of our favorite throwback songs below (we'll continue to add with each episode):

Want even more Besterday goodies? Listen to last week's episode with guest co-host Taqee where we discuss the mad genius of Eminem's The Eminem Show:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Podcast

'Besterday' – Ep. 27: All About Avril Lavigne

MENDIG, GERMANY - JUNE 06: A general view of atmosphere during the second day of 'Rock am Ring' on June 6, 2015 in Mendig, GeNews

German Music Festival Evacuates 80,000 After Terrorist Threat

Interview

'Glee' Star Chord Overstreet on New Album, His Song Featured in 'Vampire Diaries' Finale

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: Fifth Harmony performs on ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on June 2, Live Performance

Fifth Harmony Return With 'Down': Watch the 'GMA' Performance

New Video

NBA Players Read Mean Tweets Just in Time for the Finals

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 15: Recording artist All Time Low pose for a picture backstage at the 2009 MTV New Year's Eve - Pre-tape Photo Feature

Pop-Punk Throwback: All Time Low Through the Years

Premiere

Hortlax Cobra's 'Bus Stop' Video Starring a Dancing Puppet Will End Your Week Right

New Music Friday

Stream Halsey's New Album 'Hopeless Fountain Kingdom'

Load More