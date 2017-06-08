FUSE

Podcast

'Besterday' Podcast: Celebrating Rihanna's 'Good Girl Gone Bad' 10th Anniversary

Bianca Gracie & special guest, 'Can You Not' podcast co-host Vaun, look back at the moment that transformed Rihanna into an icon

What's the 4-1-1! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved.

This week, we are reunited with Can You Not podcast co-host and fellow Rihanna Navy member Vaun! We're celebrating the industry-shifting Good Girl Gone Bad, Rihanna's third album that transformed her from a girl-next-door singer to a rebellious pop icon-in-the-making. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates.  

Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about:

—Our favorite deep cuts from GGGB
—Picks of best performances of the era
— How the album made an everlasting impact on pop music
—The endless reboot announcements including: Raven's Home and Sister, Sister

And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Listen above now, and be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes. Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Bianca on Twitter or join the conversation using the #Besterday hashtag!

Find Bianca on Twitter at @BiancaEnRogue     
Find Vaun on Twitter at @_Vaun   

To keep the Besterday spirit alive throughout your week, stream/subscribe to this playlist of our favorite throwback songs below (we'll continue to add with each episode):

Want even more Besterday goodies? Listen to last week's episode with guest co-host Emilee Lindner where we discuss the feminist strides of Avril Lavigne's Let Go album:

