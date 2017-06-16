'Besterday' Podcast: 'American Idol' Turns 15, Looking Back at the Game-Changing Show

What's the 4-1-1! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved. This week, we are joined by Fuse's social media director Shana Pinnock, who is making her Besterday debut! We're celebrating 15 years of American Idol, which shifted pop culture and became the pillar for reality competition shows. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates. Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about: —Our favorite contestants from Season 1

—The unforgettable moments throughout the show's run

—If the upcoming reboot is actually necessary

—Why was Sisqo's iconic "Thong Song" remade into an electronic jam? And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

