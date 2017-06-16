FUSE

Podcast

'Besterday' Podcast: 'American Idol' Turns 15, Looking Back at the Game-Changing Show

Bianca Gracie & special guest, Fuse social media director Shana Pinnock, look back at Season 1 of the classic competition series

What's the 4-1-1! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved.

This week, we are joined by Fuse's social media director Shana Pinnock, who is making her Besterday debut! We're celebrating 15 years of American Idol, which shifted pop culture and became the pillar for reality competition shows. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates.   

In this episode, we chat about:

—Our favorite contestants from Season 1
—The unforgettable moments throughout the show's run
—If the upcoming reboot is actually necessary
—Why was Sisqo's iconic "Thong Song" remade into an electronic jam?

And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Find Bianca on Twitter at @BiancaEnRogue      
Find Shana on Twitter at @QueenSqueakz  

To keep the Besterday spirit alive throughout your week, stream/subscribe to this playlist of our favorite throwback songs below (we'll continue to add with each episode):

Want even more Besterday goodies? Listen to last week's episode with guest co-host Vaun where we show our true stan colors in celebration of 10 years of Rihanna's Good Girl Gone Bad album:

