'Besterday' Podcast: The Good Charlotte Appreciation Episode

Hey home skillets! Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved. We've made it to 30 episodes (cue the celebratory applause), and this week is all about Good Charlotte! Brand consultant and GC mega-fan Erin Yogasundram joins us for this special episode where we're celebrating the legacy of the talented pop-punk band. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates. Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about: —Our favorite songs from Good Charlotte throughout the years

—Why being a mainstream pop-punk band wasn't necessarily a bad thing

—Our early memories of becoming fans of Joel, Benji, Paul, Billy and Dean

—Hanson calling Justin Bieber's music "Chlamydia of the ear" (are they even relevant anymore?) And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Bianca on Twitter or join the conversation using the #Besterday hashtag! Find Bianca on Twitter at @BiancaEnRogue

Find Erin on Twitter at @ERINJEEN