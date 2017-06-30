FUSE

Podcast

'Besterday' Podcast: All About Mariah Carey, The Hip-Hop Collaboration Queen

Bianca Gracie & special guest, freelance writer Kai Miller, look back at the diva's reigning '90s era

What's up homies? Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved.

This week we're joined by freelance journalist Kai Miller as we celebrate the glory of Queen Mariah Carey and her reigning '90s era. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates.

In this episode, we chat about:

—Our favorite songs from Mariah Carey from the late '90s and early '00s
—Why she is the reigning queen of classy shade 
—A breakdown (pun intended) of all the hip-hop collaborations she's done over the years
—Cool news about the Rocko's Modern Life reboot

And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

To keep the Besterday spirit alive throughout your week, stream/subscribe to this playlist of our favorite throwback songs below (we'll continue to add with each episode):

Want even more Besterday goodies? Listen to last week's episode with guest co-host Erin Yogasundram where we celebrate the pop-punk legacy of Good Charlotte:

