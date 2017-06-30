'Besterday' Podcast: All About Mariah Carey, The Hip-Hop Collaboration Queen

What's up homies? Besterday is back with a dope new episode! Bianca Gracie's weekly pop culture nostalgia podcast will remind you of all the throwback one-hit-wonder jams you listened to on your Walkman and the classic Nickelodeon shows you craved. This week we're joined by freelance journalist Kai Miller as we celebrate the glory of Queen Mariah Carey and her reigning '90s era. And as always, we also break down the latest news on upcoming movie and TV remakes (you know those are never slowing down!) and music updates. Listen and subscribe to Besterday on iTunes!

In this episode, we chat about: —Our favorite songs from Mariah Carey from the late '90s and early '00s

—Why she is the reigning queen of classy shade

—A breakdown (pun intended) of all the hip-hop collaborations she's done over the years

—Cool news about the Rocko's Modern Life reboot And, of course, we reveal our favorite throwback songs of the week!

Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Bianca on Twitter or join the conversation using the #Besterday hashtag! Find Bianca on Twitter at @BiancaEnRogue

Find Kai on Twitter at @TheKaiMiller