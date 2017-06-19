Bleachers' Jack Antonoff Talks 'Gone Now' & Bringing Childhood Bedroom on Tour

On location at Firefly Music Festival 2017, Fuse caught up with Bleachers, aka Jack Antonoff, along with new furry friend Scarlet, courtesy of the Brandywine SPCA. Talking to us after his Firefly set, Antonoff proudly says "Today was great. It was a show I'll remember for a long time."

Bleachers' new studio album Gone Now just dropped earlier in June and Antonoff spoke with us about the headspace he was in while writing the project. "I learned a lot about myself writing the album because there wasn't many places I didn't go," he reflects.