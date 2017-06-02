'Glee' Star Chord Overstreet on New Album, His Song Featured in 'Vampire Diaries' Season Finale

Actor and singer/songwriter Chord Overstreet may have gotten his break starring in the hit TV series Glee, but says he's "focusing 100% [on] music" right now. He just dropped his Tree House Tapes EP in May and he's already working on a full length album. Above, Overstreet gives fans an update on the album and explains his sound and biggest musical influences, from The Beach Boys to James Taylor.

But Chord's not resting on his laurels as he works on the album. On top of his recent EP, his song "Hold On" was featured in a major scene during the Vampire Diaries season eight finale this past March. Above, Overstreet reveals the behind-the-scenes story of how the song landed a spot in the hit CW series.

Below, watch fellow Glee alum Darren Criss and his brother introduce us to their new music group Computer Games: