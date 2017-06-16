FUSE

Interview

DeJ Loaf on Wanting to Love With 'No Fear,' Debut Album 'Liberated' & More

The Detroit native also teases her Dennis Leupold-shot visuals for her debut album and music video

DeJ Loaf is ready to give fans what they've been waiting on since she stepped on the scene with her breakthrough hit "Try Me." After four mixtapes and her #AndSeeThatsTheThing EP, the 26-year-old is releasing her debut album. We caught up with DeJ to chat about her new single "No Fear" and get details on her album Liberated

The Detroit rapper graced us with the new, upbeat single "No Fear" and the bouncy love track serves as the perfect summer vibe. "The style of the song is a great dance record. Summer feel, ridin' with your top down," she tells Fuse. 

DeJ admits she's been taunting her fans with hopes of an album, but confirms it will drop. "I've been teasing my fans for so long like 'album coming soon,' but this time it's like the album is really coming soon."

She also reveals the liberating album with have a "few special collabs, not many" and one out the few is soulful singer Leon Bridges. "I think it's going to get the people going," she says about the collaboration. 

Now throw it back Bonnaroo 2015 where DeJ discussed what it was like coming up in the rough part of her town, her first time playing at the fest, her goals, vision, and her impending EP.

