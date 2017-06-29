Dragonette Talks NYC Pride & Finding a 'Beautiful Home' With the LGBTQ Community

"Since we started the band, we've just found a really beautiful home with the LGBT community," she says. "We love getting involved with Pride...We'd never done anything for Pride in New York."

Veteran electro-synthpop trio Dragonette recently shook up NYC Pride with performances all around the city, and frontwoman Martina Sorbara was eager to express her commitment to standing by the LGBTQ community. As part of Fuse's Pride Month celebration , the singer-songwriter talked parade vibes and receiving support from LGBTQ fans.

Sorbara explained that while the parade gig had been exhausting, the crowd's energy toward "love and inclusiveness" blew her away. "It was so beautiful. It kind of felt like a culmination of a long relationship we've had with the LGBT community."

Check Fuse.tv everyday for profiles, videos, galleries and more on the individuals around the world who are creating Future LGBTQ History. Join the conversation with #FutureHistory, and find Fuse in your area with our Channel Finder.

Hear more from Dragonette below, where she discusses having conflicting emotions on "Body 2 Body," how much she appreciates the gift of collaboration, and her affinity for unique arts and crafts (think knit hamburgers):