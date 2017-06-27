Firefly 2017
Arizona Talk 'Gallery' Album & Andrew McMahon Tour at Firefly Fest
Plus the Electronic trio have a blast and feel like kids again making arts and crafts with us at Firefly Fest
June 27, 2017
"This is definitely the most fun interview I've ever done!" exclaims Arizona guitarist Nate Esquite speaking with Fuse at Firefly Music Festival 2017. Electronic-pop trio Arizona took time to chat with us, while making some working on some amazing arts and crafts, at the Delaware festival.
Above, watch the guys tell us about difficulties they worked through while recording their new album Gallery, and touring with Andrew McMahon this summer. Plus, the band tells us how they came together as a group and where their name originated.
Watch the guys work on some space-themed crafts above, then below watch Fuse host and YouTuber Arnold Telagaarta track down the most-creative (and funniest) fan totems seen at Firefly Fest:
User Comments