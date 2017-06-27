Arizona Talk 'Gallery' Album & Andrew McMahon Tour at Firefly Fest

"This is definitely the most fun interview I've ever done!" exclaims Arizona guitarist Nate Esquite speaking with Fuse at Firefly Music Festival 2017. Electronic-pop trio Arizona took time to chat with us, while making some working on some amazing arts and crafts, at the Delaware festival.

Above, watch the guys tell us about difficulties they worked through while recording their new album Gallery, and touring with Andrew McMahon this summer. Plus, the band tells us how they came together as a group and where their name originated.