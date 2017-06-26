FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Firefly 2017

Finding the Best Totems at Firefly Music Festival 2017

YouTuber Arnold Telagaarta tracks down the most-creative totems fans brought to Firefly Fest

On location at Firefly Music Fest 2017, Fuse host and YouTube star Arnold Telagaarta hits the festival grounds to find the best totems. "What's a totem," you ask? They're the tall, sign-looking things people hold at festivals. People hold them as fun concert props or as a way for groups of friends to find each other.

A festival totem can be a tall flag, flying free in the wind, or even a giant board depicting the face of a celebrity or cartoon character. Above, watch Arnold track down some of Firefly Fest's best totems and find out why those fans decided on that design.

Below, watch rapper Waka Flocka play with some adorable puppies at Firefly Fest! Oh, and he also chats with us about why he loves Firefly, his first concert, and why he doesn't focus on charts when making music. Sorry–puppies. so. distracting.

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Firefly 2017

Finding the Best Totems at Firefly Fest 2017

On the Scene

The Best Live Photos From KCON 2017 New York

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 18: (Back L-R) Actress Jodie Sweetin, producer Jeff Franklin, actors Candace Cameron Bure, John BrNews

The 'Fuller House' Season 3 Premiere Date Has A Special Meaning

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 10: Novelist J.K. Rowling attends the 'Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them' World Premiere at AlNews

See J.K. Rowling's Tribute For 'Harry Potter' 20th Anniversary

June 2017

Photo of the Day: Twinning at the BET Awards

New Trailer

Watch Spike Lee's 'She's Gotta Have It' Netflix Series Teaser

MANCHESTER, TN - JUNE 10: Recording artists Hayley Williams (L) and Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches perform onstage at What StagMusic BFFs

Watch Chvrches & Paramore Reunite For a Classic Performance

LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 25: Remy Ma accepts the award for Best Female Hip Hop Artist from Robin Thede and Deon Cole onstage aNews

Remy Ma Finally Ends Nicki Minaj's Reign at 2017 BET Awards

Load More