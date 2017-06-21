Dillon Francis Hints at Working With Brendon Urie Again

Dillon Francis is "having a blast" being an indie artist at the moment—though he admits he's "never thought about it like that" until we chatted with him at 2017 Firefly Music Festival, where he shared the perks of working on his own terms.

"It's just easier in terms of being able to release music when I want to. I don't have to wait for any schedule or whatever their plan is or whatever they want to do. I'm kind of on my own terms in whatever video I want to make or however I want to promote it. To me it's better, it's way better because I already am so independent as an artist in terms of my social media, the way I make music."