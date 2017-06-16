Maggie Rogers Excited to Play For Friends and Family at Firefly Music Fest 2017

"I was a camp counselor for four years, and I went to camp for twelve...So you really put me in my element," singer/songwriter Maggie Rogers tells Fuse while perfecting a popsicle-stick picture frame at our fun arts and crafts station at Firefly Music Fest 2017.

Maggie reveals Firefly fest isn't just her first-ever festival gig, but also like a homecoming show for the Maryland native. "I've got friends from middle school coming, friends from high school coming–I'm really excited to see everybody," she gushes.