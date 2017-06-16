FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Firefly 2017

Maggie Rogers Excited to Play For Friends and Family at Firefly Music Fest 2017

The up-and-coming pop singer/songwriter also makes the cutest present for her college friend and fellow Firefly Fest performer, pop singer Fletcher, at our arts and crafts station.

"I was a camp counselor for four years, and I went to camp for twelve...So you really put me in my element," singer/songwriter Maggie Rogers tells Fuse while perfecting a popsicle-stick picture frame at our fun arts and crafts station at Firefly Music Fest 2017.

Maggie reveals Firefly fest isn't just her first-ever festival gig, but also like a homecoming show for the Maryland native. "I've got friends from middle school coming, friends from high school coming–I'm really excited to see everybody," she gushes.

Maggie's family and grade-school friends aren't the only familiar faces she's seen at Firefly. Her NYU classmate and fellow pop singer Fletcher is also performing at the fest this weekend! After finding out Fuse was interviewing Fletcher later that day, Maggie makes her college friend a friendship bracelet. Watch her full interview above, then check out Fletcher getting the friendship bracelet in our interview with her below:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Firefly 2017

Maggie Rogers Excited to Play For Friends & Family at Firefly

Interview

DeJ Loaf on Wanting to Love With 'No Fear,' Debut Album 'Liberated' & More

Firefly 2017

Fletcher Makes Friendship Bracelets, Discusses Her New Sound

June 2017

Photo of the Day: Rihanna & Asahd Are Legendary

Fact-Check

Tupac Biopic 'Deeply Hurtful' to Lifelong Friend Jada Pinkett Smith

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0693 -- Pictured: Musical Guest Lorde performs "Perfect Places" on June 15,New Music Fri.

Stream Lorde's 'Melodrama' & See Her 'Fallon' Performance

First Look

Here's a Sneak Peek of Fuse's Wildest New Series 'The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow'

Hot Song

DJ Khaled Enlists Rihanna & Bryson Tiller for Latin-Inspired 'Wild Thoughts'

Load More