Watch MisterWives Make Impressive Art While Discussing New Album & First Concerts

The indie pop band were no strangers to getting crafty at the 2017 Firefly Music Festival. We caught up with MisterWives last week and the band enthusiastically displayed their crafting skills while giving us details in on their sophomore album, Connect the Dots.

Lead singer Mandy Lee expresses how working on the their second album was "intimidating and nerve-racking" with doubts of falling into that stigma of the sophomore slump. But that fear drifted away once they hit the studio.

"We went away to Woodstock and transformed our cabin to a recording studio and just like lived and breathed music together and it felt like summer camp, which is why we called it band camp," Mandy laughs.