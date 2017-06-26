Watch MisterWives Make Impressive Art While Discussing New Album & First Concerts
The indie pop band were no strangers to getting crafty at the 2017 Firefly Music Festival. We caught up with MisterWives last week and the band enthusiastically displayed their crafting skills while giving us details in on their sophomore album, Connect the Dots.
Lead singer Mandy Lee expresses how working on the their second album was "intimidating and nerve-racking" with doubts of falling into that stigma of the sophomore slump. But that fear drifted away once they hit the studio.
"We went away to Woodstock and transformed our cabin to a recording studio and just like lived and breathed music together and it felt like summer camp, which is why we called it band camp," Mandy laughs.
Watch as the sextet chuckles at their wide range of impressive crafts from spirit animals, a picture frame, an emo triangle headman? and more.
Don't forget to check out all of Fuse's on-the-ground coverage from Firefly 2017. Next watch singer-songwriter K.Flay show off her photo and list her favorite rappers, all before running off to officiate at a friend's wedding:
User Comments