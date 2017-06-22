FUSE

Firefly 2017

Waka Flocka Flame Plays With Puppies, Isn't About That 'Climbing Charts Rap' Life

The Atlanta rapper's latest single "Big Dawg" is a testament to his street rap origin

First-time Firefly Music Festival performer Waka Flocka Flame had no idea what to expect when he arrived in Delaware, but the rapper quickly decided that the "turnt up" festival was "sick."

Accompanied by two adorable puppies (we told you it was turnt), Waka Flocka sat down with Fuse to discuss his latest single, "Big Dawg," and how he approaches rap as a form of therapy.

"I wanted to bring it back to...street rap. I'm not into 'climbing charts rap.' If I do hip-hop, it's gonna be gutter. I don't know how to make the truth rhyme—I just know how to express it," he explains. "So when it comes to hip-hop, it's all anger...It's like anger management."

Waka also revealed the first concert he ever attended. "First concert I been to...Bone Thugs-N-Harmony," the 31-year-old recalls. "They had like a big skeleton blowing smoke. They had, like, weed smoke coming out the skeleton's mouth...It was sick."

Be sure to check out all of Fuse's on-the-ground coverage from Firefly 2017. Next, watch Waka Flocka explain the meaning behind BSM (SQUAAAD!) in a 2012 interview on Fuse's The Bridge:

