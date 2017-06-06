AskFluffy Ep. 2: Gabriel Iglesias Reveals His Ideal Wrestling Name

After dropping Episode 1 of our three-part series #AskFluffy, we're back with another batch of pressing fan questions for Fluffy's Food Adventures star Gabriel Iglesias.

Fluffy's Twitter followers seemed to have wrestling on their minds, as he received back-to-back questions about his ideal ring name and opponents. Revealing his very on-brand stage name, The Fluffster, Iglesias also shouted out John Cena and wrestling in jorts.