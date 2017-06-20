Fluffy at Home Ep. 1: So Fresh and So Clean
Excited for the new season of Fluffy's Food Adventures? Want to see what life off set is like for series star Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias? Say hello to the first installment of Fluffy at Home, a three-part digital series introducing fans to Iglesias' life at his Fluffy Compound.
In this week's episode, Fluffy gets styled and primped by his talented barber, Mr. Lam. "I'm about to get a haircut, and I'm very fortunate that Lam here knows exactly how I like it!"
Also making a special appearance are Fluffy's dogs, Risa and Vinny, whom the comedian once jumped in front of a bus to save. "[Vinny] brings me that much joy and happiness," he says.
Watch as Iglesias explains why he built an in-home barber station in the first place. Then, check out what's in store for Season 3 of Fluffy's Food Adventures, premiering Tuesday, July 11 at 10 PM:
