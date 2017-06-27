Fluffy At Home Ep. 2: Gabriel Iglesias Shows Off His Vintage VW Bus Collection
We're back with another installment of Fluffy At Home, a behind-the-scenes look at Gabriel Iglesias' tricked out crib, otherwise known as the Fluffy Compound.
The Fluffy's Food Adventures star gave Fuse a personal tour of his—gasp—Volkswagen Museum, a massive collection of pristine, vintage VW buses. Along with a replica of his first car, a 1968 VW Transporter, the comedian also showed off his 1966 pistachio-and-white bus that was featured on Jay Leno's Garage.
For the car nerds, Iglesias pointed out a key difference between an American-made model and a German-made model. The latter boasts what's called a "pressed bumper" that's built into the car. Pretty dope!
For more insight into the Fluffy Compound, check out the first episode of Fluffy At Home below, and don't miss the Season 3 premiere of Fluffy's Food Adventures Tuesday, July 11 at 10 PM!
