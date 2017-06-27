Fluffy At Home Ep. 2: Gabriel Iglesias Shows Off His Vintage VW Bus Collection

We're back with another installment of Fluffy At Home, a behind-the-scenes look at Gabriel Iglesias' tricked out crib, otherwise known as the Fluffy Compound.

The Fluffy's Food Adventures star gave Fuse a personal tour of his—gasp—Volkswagen Museum, a massive collection of pristine, vintage VW buses. Along with a replica of his first car, a 1968 VW Transporter, the comedian also showed off his 1966 pistachio-and-white bus that was featured on Jay Leno's Garage.