Flume Talks Upcoming Tour, Joining Miike Snow on Stage & New Music

Fuse caught up with the Australian producer—who expressed he was quiet pleased with the way the weather turned out for his set at the 2017 Firefly Music Festival— to chat about jumping on stage with a fellow artist, tour essentials and plans for the future.

While telling us about his Firefly experience so far, Flume adds he was thrilled to see Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow. The two collaborated back in 2015 on the soft electronic track "Some Minds" and since then Wyatt has joined the 25-year-old DJ on stage, but not vice versa. “I feel like I'd like to join Miike Snow on stage because Andrew has come on stage with me a few times, so it would be nice to return the favor.”