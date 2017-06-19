Flume Talks Upcoming Tour, Joining Miike Snow on Stage & New Music
Fuse caught up with the Australian producer—who expressed he was quiet pleased with the way the weather turned out for his set at the 2017 Firefly Music Festival— to chat about jumping on stage with a fellow artist, tour essentials and plans for the future.
While telling us about his Firefly experience so far, Flume adds he was thrilled to see Andrew Wyatt of Miike Snow. The two collaborated back in 2015 on the soft electronic track "Some Minds" and since then Wyatt has joined the 25-year-old DJ on stage, but not vice versa. “I feel like I'd like to join Miike Snow on stage because Andrew has come on stage with me a few times, so it would be nice to return the favor.”
The GRAMMY-winning DJ seems reasonable when it comes to his tour essentials. The one thing he requests is to always have his tour manager, Justin, by his side. “That is the one thing I must have at every show. He organizes everything, looks after everyone,” Flume shares while giving Justin a round of applause.
Flume has an upcoming Europe tour, but that's not slowing down his hit-making process. After working with vocalist such as Tove Lo, AlunaGeorge, kai and more Flume testing the waters and "working in the studio with a lot of producers lately." Watch the interview above for more details on new music to come.
