Future LGBTQ History Month: Keiynan Lonsdale Shares His Open, Honest Journey

Fuse is celebrating Pride Month by looking at a variety of rising forces who are creating Future LGBTQ History before our eyes. Today we are honoring Keiynan Lonsdale, the rising Flash actor and singer is pushing forth in his career with honesty and openness, and washing away with harmful Hollywood precedents.

While many LGBTQ people in the media feared coming out with have a negative effect on their careers—and many, sadly, still do—individuals like Lonsdale are shifting that mentality by focusing on simply being themselves and their personal journey. Just last month, the 25-year-old shared a personal message on Instagram where he casually and excitedly came out as bisexual. "I like to change my hair, I like to take risks with how I dress, I like girls, & I like guys (yes)," he wrote before continuing with a message that many people wondering or questioning their sexuality can relate to:

"I like growing, I like learning, I like who I am and I really like who I'm becoming...spent way too many years hating myself, thinking I was less valuable because I was different.. which is just untrue. A couple years ago I was able to accept myself, & it saved my life, but now I've gotten to a new road block & I feel kind of lost. I gotta take the next step & actually embrace who I am, which is pretty exciting.

"Not faking shit anymore, not apologizing for falling in love with people no matter their gender...I've become bored of being insecure, ashamed, scared... no one should feel like that about themselves, especially when there is so much good life to live. Ya know more & more I see so many young people being their best / truest selves, it's fucking inspiring... so what have I been waiting for!?"