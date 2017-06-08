Future LGBTQ History Month: How Tegan and Sara Take Representation a Step Further

While they initially hit the scene as the independent vocal duo, Tegan and Sara earned a passionate, underground following thanks to intense love and heartbreak songs that were universal to get under anyone's skin even if the twins were singing about women. Even as the group began a mainstream crossover with 2013's synthpop–focused Heartthrob—which debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and marked their best showing yet), they never forgot their roots or the causes that were important to them. As seen in the throwback interview video above from 2013, both women spoke honestly and candidly about the then-contentious issue of Prop 8 which was blocking marriage equality in California. Both women interpreted what the issue meant to them as gay people and what their role could be in choosing to or not choosing to get married.

Fuse is celebrating Pride Month by looking at a variety of rising forces who are creating Future LGBTQ History before our eyes. For years, Tegan and Sara represented a very unique but important voice in music with their pop prominence somewhat mirroring the gay rights movement. Their necessary voice in music has only grown more powerful, making them a continuously important figure in the past, present and future of LGBTQ history.

But as their star continues to rise, Tegan and Sara continue to be a necessary and important voice for LGBTQ people's representation in mainstream media. Last year's Love You to Death album was arguably their most anticipated yet with its lead single "Boyfriend" being an undeniable anthem that specifically talked to a queer experience. Sara Quinn revealed the song was inspired by a past love triangle when she was dating a bisexual woman who had never dated another woman and was still also dating a man. Yet lyrics like, "You call me up like you want your best friend / You turn me on like you want your boyfriend / But I don't want to be your secret anymore," are relatable to listeners of all sexualities and identities which makes a song like "Boyfriend" all the more powerful.

As gay musicians continue to find their voices in mainstream media, they would be wise to look at Tegan and Sara's example as artists who continue to take additional steps forward as they reach new thresholds. Progress isn't made by settling, but instead by continuing to push boundaries and bring new ideas to as many people as possible. With Tegan and Sara growing in their influence—and when you're friends with Taylor Swift, how could your influence not be growing?—these musicians will undoubtedly keep the public dancing but more importantly representing an important and necessary voice in pop music.

