Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow First Date: Amber Rose Meets Her Puppet

"I can’t wait to see the show, it’s going to be sick," says the model/actress as she excitedly cradles her puppet like a baby

Excitement is building up for the series premiere of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow and Wilmer's friends are meeting their puppets for the first time. We're kicking off our Puppet Sh!tshow First Dates in the video above with model/actress Amber Rose.  

Amber Rose recalls the pivotal moment she wore the iconic bejeweled chain-linked dress at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. "I wore this dress at the VMAs and it was right after I had my son," she says. "So I was still kind of chunky and I just wanted to show the world that, you know, I don’t give a shit." 

Watch a sneak peek of the wild new series The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow before Tues., July 11 @ 10:30PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Amber Rose: Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow First Date

