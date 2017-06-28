Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow First Date: Amber Rose Meets Her Puppet

Excitement is building up for the series premiere of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow and Wilmer's friends are meeting their puppets for the first time. We're kicking off our Puppet Sh!tshow First Dates in the video above with model/actress Amber Rose.

Amber Rose recalls the pivotal moment she wore the iconic bejeweled chain-linked dress at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. "I wore this dress at the VMAs and it was right after I had my son," she says. "So I was still kind of chunky and I just wanted to show the world that, you know, I don’t give a shit."