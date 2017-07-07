FUSE

Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow First Date: Big Freedia Meets Her Puppet

The Queen of Bounce meets her puppet for the first time and she may be more of a diva than Big Freedia

In the second installment Puppet Sh!tshow First Dates, we are introducing the New Orleans bounce star to her diva-ish puppet and you can best believe she'll be in for a huge surprise.

"I hope it's a diva like me, girl down!," Big Freedia says before entering. Get ready for a slew of "Oh My God's" from Freedia as she enters the room and sees her mini me sitting promptly on the couch, waiting for the original Queen Diva's arrival. 

Watch as the bounce queen admires her mysterious Hershey chocolate puppet and gives points on the marionette's hairdo. Catch the series premiere of The Hollywood Puppet Sh!tshow Tuesday, July 11 at 10:30 PM. Find Fuse in your area with our channel finder.

Next, watch the first episode of Puppet Sh!tshow First Dates featuring model/actress Amber Rose:

