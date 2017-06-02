Hortlax Cobra's 'Bus Stop' Video Starring a Dancing Puppet Will End Your Week Right: Exclusive

If you're in need of something quirky and entertaining to end what many are considering a tough week, look no further than Hortlax Cobra's new "Bus Stop" video. For his latest visual, the Swedish musician—a.k.a. drummer/producer John Eriksson of "Young Folks" trio Peter Bjorn and John—casted a slightly adorable, slightly creepy puppet.

Fuse is proud to premiere the offbeat video that sees a handsome ventriloquist doll getting down to the new Daft Punk–recalling single. Half-funk, half-electroclash, "Bus Stop" is an uplifting, shape-shifting mashup that anyone—human or puppet—can inevitably start skipping and grooving.