Firefly 2017
Watch Judah & the Lion at Firefly Discuss Their Multi-Genre Sound While Making Adorable Crafts
How can you pull off reggae with a banjo? Let the Nashville quartet explain
June 17, 2017
Judah & The Lion had an early set time at Firefly Music Festival 2017, but the genre-hopping band says that didn't affect the great time and crowd they had at the Delaware Woodlands fest.
While creating adorable arts and craft gifts for their fans, girlfriends, managers and one another, Judah Akers, Nate Zuercher, Brian Macdonald and Spencer Cross explained their mindset for live shows and creating multi-genre music.
Watch the full interview to see the guys' friendship bracelets and picture frames and be sure to keep up with all of Fuse's on-the-ground coverage from Firefly 2017.
