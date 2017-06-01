'K-Stop' Podcast: Astro, Highlight and Remembering Sistar With 'Lonely'

Welcome to K-Stop, Fuse's K-pop podcast and the No. 1 destination for fun, insightful commentary on the biggest K-pop news, music, issues, and beyond. Listen and Subscribe to K-Stop on iTunes!

Every Wednesday, we'll deliver you a fresh episode where hosts Jeff Benjamin and Tina Xu not only dish on the latest in the scene, but also respond to the topics that are important to you and the K-pop community at large. Check out all the music and artists we talk about in our Episode 66 YouTube playlist and read on for more on this week's topics:

This week, K-Stop chats about... -Astro's energetic comeback with "Baby" off their Dream, Pt. 01 EP

-Highlight's "Calling You," the lead single off their repackaged album

-Sistar's farewell single "Lonely" Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we discuss the news of Sistar's disbandment with their final single "Lonely" along with our favorite songs, albums and memories of the group. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.