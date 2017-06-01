FUSE

Jump to FM.tv
Jump to FM.tv
Podcast

'K-Stop' Podcast: Astro, Highlight and Remembering Sistar With 'Lonely'

Fuse's K-pop podcast discusses the music, charts, topics and everything else that matters to fans. Listen here or on iTunes, and join the #KStop discussion

Welcome to K-Stop, Fuse's K-pop podcast and the No. 1 destination for fun, insightful commentary on the biggest K-pop news, music, issues, and beyond.

Listen and Subscribe to K-Stop on iTunes!

Every Wednesday, we'll deliver you a fresh episode where hosts Jeff Benjamin and Tina Xu not only dish on the latest in the scene, but also respond to the topics that are important to you and the K-pop community at large. Check out all the music and artists we talk about in our Episode 66 YouTube playlist and read on for more on this week's topics:

This week, K-Stop chats about... 

-Astro's energetic comeback with "Baby" off their Dream, Pt. 01 EP
-Highlight's "Calling You," the lead single off their repackaged album
-Sistar's farewell single "Lonely"

Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we discuss the news of Sistar's disbandment with their final single "Lonely" along with our favorite songs, albums and memories of the group. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.

Listen now and be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes. Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Jeff and Tina on Twitter, or join the conversation using the #KStop hashtag!

Find Jeff on Twitter at @Jeff__Benjamin!
Find Tina on Twitter at  @hey_tinaaa!

Listen to last week's episode featuring discussion on BTS, Seventeen, iKON, Dean and more:

Tags: 

User Comments

Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

The Latest

Podcast

'K-Stop' – Ep 66: Astro, Highlight, Remembering Sistar With 'Lonely'

INDIO, CA - APRIL 16: Singer Lorde performs on the Coachella stage during day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts FestiNew Music

Hear Lorde's Festival-Ready 'Perfect Places' Song

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 20: Troye Sivan performs at SweeTARTS and Troye Sivan kick off their new 'Follow Your Tart' campaign wiGallery

Photos: The Faces of Future LGBTQ History

Spotlight

Future LGBTQ History Month: Troye Sivan

SAN FRANCISCO - AUGUST 12: A supporter of same-sex marriage holds American and gay pride flags as he awaits a decision to lifNews

Join Our Future LGBTQ History Month Celebration

UNITED STATES - OCTOBER 06: SISTER, SISTER - Gallery - Season One - 10/6/1993, Separated at birth, twin girls Tia and TameraNostalgia Overload

Tia Mowry Working on a 'Sister, Sister' Reboot

New Music

Hear Major Lazer's 'Know No Better' Feat. Camila Cabello, Travis Scott & Quavo

New Video

Watch Foo Fighters' Surprise New 'Run' Video

Load More