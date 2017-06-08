'K-Stop' Podcast: Hyoyeon, San E, Suran, Dean, Gummy, and BIGBANG TOP's Hospital News

Welcome to K-Stop, Fuse's K-pop podcast and the No. 1 destination for fun, insightful commentary on the biggest K-pop news, music, issues, and beyond. Listen and Subscribe to K-Stop on iTunes!

Every Wednesday, we'll deliver you a fresh episode where hosts Jeff Benjamin and Tina Xu not only dish on the latest in the scene, but also respond to the topics that are important to you and the K-pop community at large. Check out all the music and artists we talk about in our Episode 67 YouTube playlist and read on for more on this week's topics:

This week, K-Stop chats about...

-The new solo single from Hyoyeon of Girls' Generation "Wannabe" featuring San E

-Suran's new single "1+1=0" featuring Dean off her Walking EP

-Gummy's return with the ballad "I I Yo" Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we discuss the news that BIGBANG's TOP needed to enter hospitalization after being recently dismissed from his military service duties due to being prosecuted for smoking marijuana. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.