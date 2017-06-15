FUSE

'K-Stop' Podcast: G-Dragon, DAY6, WJSN, Discussing GOT7 Jackson's Dreadlock Controversy

Fuse's K-pop podcast discusses the music, charts, topics and everything else that matters to fans. Listen here or on iTunes, and join the #KStop discussion

Welcome to K-Stop, Fuse's K-pop podcast and the No. 1 destination for fun, insightful commentary on the biggest K-pop news, music, issues, and beyond.

Every Wednesday, we'll deliver you a fresh episode where hosts Jeff Benjamin and Tina Xu not only dish on the latest in the scene, but also respond to the topics that are important to you and the K-pop community at large. Check out all the music and artists we talk about in our Episode 68 YouTube playlist and read on for more on this week's topics:

This week, K-Stop chats about... 

-G-Dragon's solo comeback with Kwon Ji Yong and single "Untitled, 2014"
-DAY6's full-length album with Sunrise and the single "I Smile"
-The peppy return of WSJN (a.k.a. Cosmic Girls) with "Happy"

Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we discuss a recent controversy of GOT7 member Jackson responding to upset fans after he wore dreadlocks in a new Pepsi campaign. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.

Listen now and be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes.




Listen to last week's episode featuring discussion on TOP, Hyoyeon, Suran and more:

