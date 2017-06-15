'K-Stop' Podcast: G-Dragon, DAY6, WJSN, Discussing GOT7 Jackson's Dreadlock Controversy

Welcome to K-Stop, Fuse's K-pop podcast and the No. 1 destination for fun, insightful commentary on the biggest K-pop news, music, issues, and beyond. Listen and Subscribe to K-Stop on iTunes!

This week, K-Stop chats about... -G-Dragon's solo comeback with Kwon Ji Yong and single "Untitled, 2014"

-DAY6's full-length album with Sunrise and the single "I Smile"

-The peppy return of WSJN (a.k.a. Cosmic Girls) with "Happy" Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we discuss a recent controversy of GOT7 member Jackson responding to upset fans after he wore dreadlocks in a new Pepsi campaign. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.