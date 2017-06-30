'K-Stop' Podcast: Blackpink, BoA, Mamamoo, and The Best K-Pop Songs of the Year So Far
This week, K-Stop chats about...
-Blackpink's comeback single "As If It's Your Last"
-BoA's long-awaited return with "Camo"
-MAMAMOO's confident anthem with "Yes I Am" off Purple
Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we take the halfway point of the year to recount our favorite and the best K-pop songs of 2017 so far. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.
