'K-Stop' Podcast: Blackpink, BoA, Mamamoo, and The Best K-Pop Songs of the Year So Far

Welcome to K-Stop, Fuse's K-pop podcast and the No. 1 destination for fun, insightful commentary on the biggest K-pop news, music, issues, and beyond. Listen and Subscribe to K-Stop on iTunes!

Every Wednesday, we'll deliver you a fresh episode where hosts Jeff Benjamin, Tina Xu and special guest Brooke Bunce not only dish on the latest in the scene, but also respond to the topics that are important to you and the K-pop community at large. Check out all the music and artists we talk about in our Episode 69 YouTube playlist and read on for more on this week's topics:

This week, K-Stop chats about... -Blackpink's comeback single "As If It's Your Last"

-BoA's long-awaited return with "Camo"

-MAMAMOO's confident anthem with "Yes I Am" off Purple Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we take the halfway point of the year to recount our favorite and the best K-pop songs of 2017 so far. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.