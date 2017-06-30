FUSE

Podcast

'K-Stop' Podcast: Blackpink, BoA, Mamamoo, and The Best K-Pop Songs of the Year So Far

Fuse's K-pop podcast discusses the music, charts, topics and everything else that matters to fans. Listen here or on iTunes, and join the #KStop discussion

Welcome to K-Stop, Fuse's K-pop podcast and the No. 1 destination for fun, insightful commentary on the biggest K-pop news, music, issues, and beyond.

Listen and Subscribe to K-Stop on iTunes!

Every Wednesday, we'll deliver you a fresh episode where hosts Jeff BenjaminTina Xu and special guest Brooke Bunce not only dish on the latest in the scene, but also respond to the topics that are important to you and the K-pop community at large. Check out all the music and artists we talk about in our Episode 69 YouTube playlist and read on for more on this week's topics:

This week, K-Stop chats about... 

-Blackpink's comeback single "As If It's Your Last"
-BoA's long-awaited return with "Camo"
-MAMAMOO's confident anthem with "Yes I Am" off Purple

Plus in our Deep Cuts section, we take the halfway point of the year to recount our favorite and the best K-pop songs of 2017 so far. As always, we'll count down the K-pop songs shaking up the U.S. iTunes charts, respond to listener comments, and give you insider tea you can't find anywhere else.

Listen now and be sure to subscribe and listen on iTunes. Got thoughts on the episode or what you want to hear on the show next week? Chat with Jeff and Tina on Twitter, or join the conversation using the #KStop hashtag!

Find Jeff on Twitter at @Jeff__Benjamin!
Find Tina on Twitter at  @hey_tinaaa!
Find Brooke on Twitter at @brookebunce!

Listen to last week's episode featuring discussion on TOP, Hyoyeon, Suran and more:

